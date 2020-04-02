Councilman Stokes and local church give back to community amid COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Cherry Grove Church distributed hot meals for the community on Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The church served 150 meals. They plan to serve more meals every Wednesday for the next few months. Stokes pitched in during the event by handing out cases of water. He said it’s important to think about the elderly who need access to meals and water.

Like many churches around the country, Cherry Grove has also been affected by the coronavirus. The church is no longer hosting Sunday services because of the pandemic. However, they still want to do as much as they can for the community.

If you would like to donate to Cherry Grove, its doors are open Monday through Thursday.