Councilman Stokes announces MLK 2021 celebration motorcade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes took to Freedom Corner to announce the Martin Luther King Junior 2021 celebration motorcade. The event is set to happen on Saturday, January 16.

The line up will take place at Johnson Elementary School on Oak Park Drive at 9:00 a.m., and the parade will start at 10:00 a.m.

Stokes said, “Again, we are the largest celebration in the United States of America, which makes us the largest celebration in the world. The motorcade will be special. We will respect this virus. We are not going to give anyone an opportunity to catch this virus and lose their life.”

The councilman said even if there is rain, sleet, or snow, the motorcade will go.

The theme this year is “Living Dr. King’s Dream in 2021 and Promoting Hope and Good Health.”

