Councilman Stokes asks for federal help in Jackson police shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes (Ward 3) will meet with the United States Attorney General on Thursday, October 28 to ask for help in the Jackson police shortage.

Stokes is fighting alongside Tierra Williams, the widow of Robert Williams. Williams was shot and killed while sitting inside his Fedex truck in August 2021. No arrest has been made for the killing of the father of nine.

“Stop the crime. The city is too small to have as much crime as we have. These are the faces of people who are suffering,” said Stokes.

Neighbors said Williams was loved by many in the community. He was a husband and a father of nine. His wife said his children have been taken his death hard.

“They’re angry because they went from seeing their father every day. He was a very active father in his children’s lives. To not seeing him at all and not seeing nobody punished for his murder, it honestly scares me because my husband was my protector and now I don’t go out the house,” said Tierra Williams.

Williams is one of more than 120 people who have been killed in Jackson in 2021. Stokes said he is pushing for the city to set up a jail for misdemeanor and felony offenses.