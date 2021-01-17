Councilman Stokes calls for City of Jackson to help residents with water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is calling for the City of Jackson to assist the people of Jackson with their water bills.

This comes after the City was awarded nearly $90 million settlement after faulty work was done in Jackson. As a result of the issue, neighbors received faulty or inflated water bills while others were not receiving bills at all.

Councilman Stokes is asking for customers to receive $1,000 payments and $200 bill adjustments. He said he plans to bring his proposal to the City Council at the meeting on Tuesday, January 19.

