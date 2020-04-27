Councilman Stokes calls for extended hazard pay

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV)-Councilman Kenneth Stokes called a news conference asking the city to extend hazard pay.

On April 7th Mayor Lumumba announced that essential workers are going to receive payment but Councilman Stokes wants the option to revisit the budget at a later date because there will be continued work for people working in hazardous situations as COVID-19 has no end in sight.

“The notion of a one time hazard pay payment excludes workers in the ongoing effort” said Stokes. Councilman Stokes noted the proposed hazard pay earlier in the month was considering a memorial day ending to the pandemic but because it won’t be, he is asking for more than a one time payment.

Stokes said this order will be on the agenda for the first meeting in May along with other conversations that call for fixed roads, and fixed monuments around the city.