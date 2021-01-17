Councilman Stokes calls for investigation into Jaxon Energy Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a massive fire plant at the Jaxon Energy Processing Plant on Saturday, Councilman Kenneth Stokes said in 2017 he called on the City to not allow the plant to open in that location.

Now, Stokes wants an investigation on the energy plant located on Industrial Drive in Jackson. He said this is a major environmental hazard for people living in the area.

“Normally when you’re going to have that’s dealing with environmental control or environmental issues, you place them in a rural area where there’s no people who can be harmed. This was in the middle of the City of Jackson. This cannot go. We do not need to have this situation to happen in this city again,” said Councilman Stokes.

Stokes said he plans to contact Jaxon Energy to find out how the fire was caused and ways to prevent future incidents as such from happening.