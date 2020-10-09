Councilman Stokes Calls for Police Chases in Jackson to End Following Chase that Led to Church Crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is standing with Terry Road Community Church that sustained damage from an overnight high-speed chase that began in Brandon. Stokes’ message is to stop jurisdictions from chasing into Jackson.

18-year-old Juvonte Myles was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, possession of marijuana and several traffic violations. After visiting a friend, a patrolman began the chase for Juvonte Myles after noticing the vehicle he was driving had no tags.

Brandon Police Chief William Thompson says that when Myles saw the officer he immediately took off. Councilman Stokes says these chases need to stop.

“We understand the rule of hot pursuit. But why is there a hot pursuit for misdemeanors. These are not murderers, not bank robbers and most of the people they get they are young and they let them go” said Stokes.

Myles’ mother Markeetia says she doesn’t condone her son’s behavior but she wishes authorities would have handled the situation better.

Five-thousand dollars in cash was recovered in cash; as well as some drugs. Chief Thompson says the suspect has no criminal history.

Pastor Edwards James with Terry Road Community Church has no insurance and that the church will humbly accept anything from anyone that would like to help out.

160 Daniel Lake Blvd, Jackson, MS 39212

PO Box: 7111 Jackson 39282

Pastor Edward James: (601) 813-3769