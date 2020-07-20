Councilman Stokes calls for stricter safety requirements at local businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson City Councilman is concerned about reports of COVID-19 among workers at a local grocery store.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes said there are multiple reports of workers sick at Food Depot on Northside Drive in Jackson with one listed in critical condition.

The Councilman said the problem is there is no requirement to force businesses to shut down.

“Some of them have employees in the hospital and they won’t close. They have the virus and everything else, but they don’t care. It’s all about money and ain’t a damn thing funny and that’s wrong,” said Stokes.

Jamie Darr, who lives on Northside Drive, said she is concerned and disappointment with management.

“I think that’s horrible. I think that shows poor management. I think that shows lack of compassion and concern for other people because people are in there sick, then they need to take precautions to protect not only the employees but the general public as well.”

Councilman Stokes’s solution is to ask the City Council to make it mandatory for businesses, who have employees that test positive or become hospitalized, to practice safe sanitation in their business.

