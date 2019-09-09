Councilman Stokes claims JATRAN needs ‘code of conduct’

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – JATRAN drivers are voicing their concerns to the city about safety.

“It’s a major concern that some of the bus drivers are not safe. And because of that, that means that riders are not safe.”

Drivers are demanding that passengers abide by a set of behavior rules, and if you can’t follow those rules, you can’t ride.

“We don’t need a citizen riding the bus and then abuse a bus driver… the driver has an accident, then an innocent person is hurt or killed. So with the ordinance we have drafted, we explain to the citizens that if you’re disruptive from the bus we can put you off.”

Stokes explains that most major cities have conduct rules for buses, helping drivers and citizens.

“ These will be the first rules… and from the concern of some of the drivers, they said that they need some help, and this is the help that they are getting.”

The ordinance is on the table for revisions at the next city council meeting.