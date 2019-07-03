Councilman Stokes claims mosquito spray contractor is neglecting inner-city Jackson

Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes claims he’s concerned about the “sporadic and lack of mosquito spraying in inner-city neighborhoods.”

In an interview he says the City of Jackson holds a contract with Vector Disease Control International to spray throughout the city between April 1, 2019 and October 31, 2019.

However, Stokes says he and other citizens have noticed an increase in mosquito activity and something needs to be done.

“The spraying and controlling of the mosquito population is important in this day of West Nile. The inner-city deserves spraying as well.”

WJTV reached out the City of Jackson regarding this claim. They responded:

We have no substantial reason to believe that Vector has not been performing their contractual duties.

Additionally, we have not received any complaints that on this issue.

If constituents have concerns about mosquito spraying, they can submit a report to 311 or contact Infrastructure Management directly.

Councilman Stokes says he plans to bring this issue up during the last council meeting of the month.