Councilman Stokes concerned about vaccine shortage in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said there aren’t enough COVID-19 vaccines available in the cit, and wants leader to do something about it.

Councilman Stokes said since Hinds County has the highest number of cases and largest population, more vaccination distribution sites should be available in the area. He said it’s not fair for the elderly to have to travel to other counties for the vaccine.

The issue will be on the agenda at the next city council meeting. Stokes said if this matter continues he will send a letter to the President of the United States.