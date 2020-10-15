Councilman Stokes discusses crime in Jackson after house fire ruled homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes called for change after Wednesday’s deadly house fire was being investigated as a homicide.

During a news conference on Thursday, Stokes said violent crime in the city has to stop. He also said if U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst wants to help, it’s time to show his hand.

Hurst offered to bring in federal help to fix the crime problem in Jackson. Two resolutions were passed this week by the city council to address the issue. Stokes said if the city can’t receive federal help, it’s time for an alternative plan.

“Everybody that’s saying they want to do something, but talk is cheap. You got to vote to do something. I say let’s use the fund balance money, let’s pay them and let’s get some more work,” he stated.

Stokes continued, “You got to have a good police department that’s properly paid and to make sure that the love of this city is not secondary.”

The councilman said he will hold a community meeting on Sunday at Berean Seventh Day Adventist at 3:00 p.m. He said Hurst has been invited to attend.

