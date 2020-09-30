Councilman Stokes discusses JPD pay increase, ‘Blue Flu’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City Councilman Kenneth Stokes provided lunches on Wednesday for the public communication workers of the Jackson Police Department.

This comes just a day after approximately 20 officers called out of work. JPD leaders said it was coincidental and believe some people may have called out sick to protest internal issues with their salaries.

Stokes’ apologized to the officers and to the City of Jackson. In accordance with the new city budget, the starting salary for first year JPD officers will be $30,000 and increase by $1,000 after a year. By year five on the force, officers will make $35,000. Ten-year veterans will make $37,000.

“The majority of these officers, some of them have been on for 15 to 20 years and are just corpse. The city has been wrong for not having promotion exams. Some of these officers should’ve been sergeants, lieutenants and higher,” said Stokes.

The councilman said experience is the best teacher and that is why the veteran officers should have been take care of first.

