Councilman Stokes expresses concerns about schools reopening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With one month away from the new school year, there are concerns for children returning to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he’s concerned about children getting sick while at school.

Stokes is also worried the students could bring the virus home, infecting parents or grandparents.

“But take for granted a child who gets sick at school then go home to grandmother whose raising three children and grandmother gets sick and die, we hope that’s not the case, who then will raise the children, the state, or should we take our time to make sure we are doing this right,” said Councilman Stokes.

Several schools districts have released guidance plans for reopening this fall.

