Councilman Stokes gives out gloves to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Due to the coronavirus outbreak, medical professionals and community members continue to find it difficult to get a hold of personal protective equipment.

As a result of the scarcity, Councilman Kenneth Stokes handed out gloves starting at the Freedom Corner along Martin Luther King Drive and Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson.

“We have large gloves, we have small gloves, we have two to a pack and we are going to do it city wide,” said Stokes.

He shared that he will pass out gloves every Sunday for the next few months. This upcoming week he will distribute more gloves at the intersection of Raymond Road and Ellis Avenue.