Councilman Stokes hosts BBQ for first responders on Labor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The clock never stops for first responders, and many of them still have to labor on the first Monday of every September.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes threw local first responders a barbecue luncheon outside of his house on Morton Ave. to at least give them a break.

“We wanna say thank you,” Stokes said. “This is is a Labor Day thank you to first responders to the police officers to the firemen to the sheriffs.”

Stokes’ Right hand man Chef Kazzy Ferdinand brought out his finest.

“We have riblets,” Ferdinand began. “We have grilled chicken, we have grilled pork chop and we have my specialty, potato salad.”

Some of these folks have been working in law enforcement for 20 years, that means 20 years of no labor day celebrations with friends or family.

“What’s it like working on labor day?” Officer Gaines Coleman asked. “Well for me it’s a lot of fun. I don’t mind coming out because there’s a lot of things happening and I don’t mind being the one to break up fights or investigate murders or whatever. Police work is just something I love to do and I’ve been doing it for so long.”

Crime isn’t the only thing that doesn’t stop for Labor Day. Jackson Fire Department is still out and about as well.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” said William Tucker with Jackson Fire Department. “I wouldn’t take it for no other job in the world. To help my community, friends, family, neighbors, it’s a great achievement that I accomplished. I’m grateful for being with fire in Jackson.”

All the responders agree that working on Labor Day is worth it because of gestures like these.

