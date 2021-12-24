Councilman Stokes hosts toy giveaway for Jackson families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas came a day early for many in one Jackson neighborhood thanks to help from community members and Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

“There is a lot of children that need some love and we are going to show them some love,” said Councilman Stokes.

Councilman Stokes along with other community members said paying it forward was important.

“We can’t just take. We got to give. God blessed me with my kids, blessed me with my businesses, so I just got to stop what I’m doing and return the favor,” said Timothy White.

One gift was greatly appreciated.

“I want to say thank you for my little sister’s bike. I want to say thank you for everything,” said one kid.

With one mission accomplished for Councilman Stokes the future for the city of Jackson in 2022 remains his focus.

“We got to stop the killing. We got to show these young people some love. We are not going to tolerate, we are not going to have and we will not break the record for killings in Jackson Mississippi in 2022 that’s a promise for me,” said Councilman Stokes.

It’s a big wish for one city that many hope for.