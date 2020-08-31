Councilman Stokes lead protest at gun show in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Councilman Kenneth Stokes led a protest against the Jackson Gun Show taking place at the fairgrounds in downtown Jackson.

Stokes said the gun show lead to an influx of crime and illegal gun ownership throughout the City.

“You got teenagers with guns now its against the law for them to even posses guns. Most of these guns are taking place these sales and these sales are taking place at these gun shows. Chicago is absolutely right; the mayor of Chicago is absolutely right when they trace these guns from the State of Mississippi, most of them are coming from the capital city,” expressed Stokes.

Gun shows are banned in the City of Jackson, but this gun show was able to continue because it’s on state property.

Governor Tate Reeves said in response to Chicago’s mayor, “It’s a pathetic excuse for the failure of left-wing experiments in undermining police and letting criminals run free.”

LATEST STORIES: