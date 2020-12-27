Councilman Stokes on regulating police chases into City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said police chases into the city from outside agencies are causing damage and injuries to innocent people.

Last week, the city council unanimously passed a resolution in support of legislation that would create police pursuit safety guidelines or restrictions.

“Innocent people are being hurt. People just out doing Christmas shopping are hospitalized because of stupidity of some of these officers,” said Stokes.

The councilman said he plans to speak with the Hinds County District Attorney to see what legal action could happen against the officers who chase suspects into the city.

