Councilman Stokes proposes City of Jackson should provide masks for community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With masks requirements strengthening across the country and Mississippi amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is drawing attention to some who may not be able to get them.

He is proposing the Jackson City Council purchase 100,000 masks for distribution.

“We believe that the poor, sick and elderly must have masks. We shouldn’t make them criminals. Some cannot afford masks. So what the City of Jackson should do is buy masks. I have it on the agenda for the city council to buy 100,000 masks. Let’s provide with them for the needy and not greedy. A lot of people want to wear masks, but they can’t find masks or they can’t afford masks,” said Stokes.

The City of Jackson recently mandated that masks should be worn in public. Failure to abide will result on fines.

