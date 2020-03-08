Councilman Stokes proposes road repairs around Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Councilman Kenneth Stokes says its time for the city to address infrastructure issues plaguing the capital city.

Stokes held a news conference outside the Jackson zoo Sunday afternoon announcing a proposal be included into the next council agenda.

He says the streets should be repaved inside and outside the zoo and believes if the zoo is going to reopen its doors, it should be done the right way.

The zoo is set to re-open in the spring but no further details have been announced.

