Councilman Stokes provides meals to JPD officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – To help show support for the capital city’s police force, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes provided lunch to officers at Precinct Three on Wednesday.

Stokes said his goal was to show the officers that he appreciated their hard work, especially during these stressful times.

“We see what happens in Minneapolis, but we know our officers are trained and their heart is so big that they’ll never kneel on anyone’s neck until they die. And we don’t want people to lump all police officers. If you smell one police officer, that does not mean that all police officers stink. The officer in Minnesota, he was a coward and a thug with a gun and a badge. That does not mean all officers are bad,” said Stokes.

The councilman said he hopes George Floyd’s death won’t be in vain and that it will bring change to the criminal justice system in the United States.