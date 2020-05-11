1  of  3
Breaking News
Feeding Mississippi Food Drive Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Councilman Stokes provides Mother’s Day meals

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes provided Mother’s Day meals at Piccadilly as a special tribute to mothers.

Rita Wells, whose 7-year-old son passed away in 1986 to an illness, joined Stokes and shared how Mother’s Day is all about uplifting those who are experiencing the pain she felt.

“For your mothers, may I encourage you to take one day at a time, trust in the Lord and know that joy does come in the morning. I often wonder what DeBrieco would be like but he is in my heart and my spirit. And through my other children, I see his eyes and I just want to encourage all mothers to stay strong and when you want to cry, cry.”

Also joining Stokes was a new mom with a one year old named Ace.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories