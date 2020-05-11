Councilman Stokes provides Mother’s Day meals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes provided Mother’s Day meals at Piccadilly as a special tribute to mothers.

Rita Wells, whose 7-year-old son passed away in 1986 to an illness, joined Stokes and shared how Mother’s Day is all about uplifting those who are experiencing the pain she felt.

“For your mothers, may I encourage you to take one day at a time, trust in the Lord and know that joy does come in the morning. I often wonder what DeBrieco would be like but he is in my heart and my spirit. And through my other children, I see his eyes and I just want to encourage all mothers to stay strong and when you want to cry, cry.”

Also joining Stokes was a new mom with a one year old named Ace.