Councilman Stokes reacts to local church burglaries

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said a local church has been burglarized twice in the past week without any arrests being made.

Members of New King Missionary Baptist Church said about $5,000 worth of property was stolen.

Councilman Stokes discussed the issue at a news conference held on Sunday evening along with other recent crimes in the capital city.

“Criminals run Jackson and not the mayor or the city council. They are breaking in cars, breaking in houses, shooting guns, breaking in charges, stealing property and yet nobody is being arrested and going to jail. It makes no sense that in the largest city in the state of Mississippi crime is out-of-control. It’s going to take us to take back the city. We must put more money into the police department budget.”

