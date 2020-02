JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is vowing to rebuild a Civil Rights monument after it was destroyed due to a car accident at the end of January.

The monument is located at the intersection of Medgar Evers and Martin Luther King Drive. It featured images of both civil rights leaders.

On Thursday, Councilman Kenneth Stokes visited what’s left of the monument. He vowed to rebuild it.

Jackson Police said the crash remains under investigation.