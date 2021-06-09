Councilman upset about condition of Charles Tisdale Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson City Councilman is upset about the vandalism at the Charles Tisdale Branch Library. The library was closed in 2017 due to problems with flooding and mold.

“We need to start selling the buildings that we got, get them back in other peoples hands who have the time and resources to take care of them. And this is an example of one where we have been unable to take care of them, and that’s just an indictment of us, the City of Jackson government, and it’s very discouraging. And I know it’s discouraging to the citizens as well,” said Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1.

The councilman said he’s put the library on the council’s agenda and sent memos about the library several times. Recently, the city responded to the incident of the vandalism and its plans for the future of the library.

“The Charles Tisdale Library is currently an ongoing legal battle,” said Foote. “But as far as to where we are going with that, the city has already engaged a property owner, and we are in the process with selecting a new site.”

According to the Jackson/Hinds Library System Board of Trustees, the responsibility of the library was turned over to the city, along with the books inside of the building.