JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley invited local experts to the town hall to provide necessary information to answer questions his constituents had about community improvements.

“Complaining without offering solutions is just ineffective and it tired people out. To me this work is about doing what the city can’t do but it’s also pulling the city along with us,” said Andy Frame, Jackson Association of Neighbors (JAN).



Andy Frame with JAN spoke about community leadership and collaboration.

“I called in a water leak over a year ago and it has not been resolved.”

Sewage, water and drainage issues were among the concerns of those living in Ward 5.

“It’s critical staffing, they have big needs. Some of the issues is the CDL. They need commercial driver’s license to drive that truck that pumps this out. they need to pick up that waste. It’s a big shortage worldwide,” said Councilman Vernon Hartley.

Two challenges presented at the town hall were that public works employees are under paid and potential hires can’t pass drug screens.

“When we were at the meeting the other week the mayor couldn’t tell us what the problem is, can you tell us? We don’t know Richard’s. He’s been here two weeks.”

“This was unnecessary. When I did an RFP and contract you didn’t even hear about it. We took it to the city council, no problem at all. From one source I’m hearing they didn’t evaluate, judge us the same way to how could there be a $12 million difference here what is that major thing.”

Councilman Hartley ended the town hall promising he would visit the areas of concern.