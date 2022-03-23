JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Jackson City Council members asked to be removed from the mayor’s lawsuit regarding the capital city’s next garbage collection contract.

The city council’s attorney, Deshun Martin, filed a motion on Tuesday, March 22 for Judge Jess Dickinson to dismiss Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Councilman Brian Grizell and Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay from this litigation.

Martin said all three councilmembers are not in agreement with the rest of the City Council in this case. There’s still no word if the lawsuit will go to trial, but Martin said he is confident a decision will be reached before the Waste Management contract expires Friday, April 1.