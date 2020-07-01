Country Club Drive in Jackson closed temporarily for repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced Country Club Drive will temporarily close for repairs on Wednesday, July 1. The closure starts at noon.
According to leaders, the closure will begin heading North on Country Club Drive at College Hill Drive and South of Northside Drive on Country Club Drive at Richardson Drive.
Only local traffic will be allowed on the closed section to access businesses.
The road repairs will be completed within the next 30 business days, weather permitting.
