FRIDAY: Expect lots of sunshine for today as we continue a lovely stretch of weather. It won't get too warm either, so get outside and enjoy, as high temperatures only reach the middle 70s for this afternoon. And this evening will be perfect at Trustmark Park for the Braves, with temperatures slowly falling into the 60s.

WEEKEND FORECAST: We do get warmer though for the weekend, as highs rebound into the middle 80s for Saturday and Sunday. And though we'll see a few more clouds, we'll stay mostly sunny through Mother's Day. By late Sunday night, storm chances look to return. The one thing you may notice this weekend in addition to the warmth and sunshine, is going to be a breeze. It'll be pretty windy by Sunday with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.