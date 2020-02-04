Country Star Jamey Johnson to headline 2020 Pearl Day Concert

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl announced country star Jamey Johnson will headline the 2020 Pearl Day Concert. The event will be on Friday, May 1.

The concert will also feature opening performances by Frank Foster and Zach Bridges.

“We were so excited to have Jamey Johnson accept our invitation to perform this year. He is going to bring a party to Pearl,” said Mayor Jake Windham. “This is a terrific line-up and we can’t wait for May to get here.”

Tickets for the event are $25 and will go on sale February 11 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster. The concert will happen in the north lot of Trustmark Park starting at 5:30 p.m.