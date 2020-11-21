Couple Accuses Humphrey’s County Sheriff’s Office of Assault

BELZONI, Miss. (WJTV) – An Arkansas man claims he was assaulted by deputies from Humphrey’s County during a traffic stop.

Separately traveling from Eureka Springs, Arkansas to Terry, Mississippi for the Thanksgiving holiday was Amanda Bullard and her fiancé Lee Bullion.

Lee was able to capture part of the traffic stop on video.

The video shows the deputy ordering Bullion to step away from his fiancé’s car and Lee follows orders.

As more deputies arrive, according to the uniform arrest ticket, Lee Bullion was then arrested for ‘failure to comply with a lawful order’ after a deputy approached him telling him to put his phone down.

In the recording it shows the deputy saying Lee is arrested for “interfering with a traffic stop.”

After this encounter, the recording stops.

Lee says he was then handcuffed, slammed on his vehicle and placed in the back of the deputy’s car with no air conditioning for nearly 40 minutes.

With a history of seizures, Lee said he blacked out and remembers waking up on the ground.

He says they removed his handcuffs and proceeded to take him in where he was booked and treated. It was at the jail where paramedics determined Lee needed to be checked out.

“I got to the hospital and the doctor could tell I had been assaulted” said Lee.

He says they did a CT and a x-ray on his shoulder. Nothing was broken but was told he had a bad strain.

Confusion comes for Lee and Amanda because they say they know for a fact Amanda had her seat belt on. And, they can’t determine how the deputy was able to see inside the tinted car while in motion.

On the ticket, ‘child restraint violation’ is checked and not ‘seatbelt violation.’

Lee says he has an attorney and will fight this because justice needs to be served.

We’ve reached out to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department for a statement and received no comment.