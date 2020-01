JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a man and a woman after a domestic violence incident.

Investigators said the disturbance started between 21-year-old James Lowe and 22-year-old Johnnetta Abbott at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Covington Park Drive on Tuesday.

According to JPD, the altercation continued as the couple traveled in a vehicle on I-220. A woman, believed to be Abbott, was observed by a concerned citizen breaking out the windows of the vehicle.