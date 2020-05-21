Court: Convicted ex-prisons leader and wife owe income taxes

JACKSON, Miss. – A Mississippi court says an imprisoned former corrections commissioner and his wife owe more than $69,000 in state income taxes.

Christopher Epps led the Mississippi prison system for a dozen years, until 2014. He was indicted that year and pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribery and filing a false tax return.

The Department of Revenue said Epps and his wife owed taxes. A chancery judge said the couple waited too long to appeal that decision. The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday agreed with the chancery judge.

Epps is in federal prison. His wife has not been accuse of wrongdoing.