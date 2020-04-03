Court revives suit over Mississippi school funding disparity

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit that says Mississippi allows large inequality in funding between mostly black and mostly white schools.

A federal district judge ruled in 2019 that state officials couldn’t be sued. But, the appeals court said Thursday that people can sue a state if they seek changes going forward and not compensation for past practices.

Southern Poverty Law Center filed the suit in 2017 for low-income African American women who said black schools are in worse condition than white ones. An attorney says the center looks forward to making its arguments in court.