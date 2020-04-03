Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Court revives suit over Mississippi school funding disparity

News
Posted: / Updated:
classroom_6490

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit that says Mississippi allows large inequality in funding between mostly black and mostly white schools.

A federal district judge ruled in 2019 that state officials couldn’t be sued. But, the appeals court said Thursday that people can sue a state if they seek changes going forward and not compensation for past practices.

Southern Poverty Law Center filed the suit in 2017 for low-income African American women who said black schools are in worse condition than white ones. An attorney says the center looks forward to making its arguments in court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories