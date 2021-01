BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a deadly shooting happened outside the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi.

According to the Sun Herald, the coroner confirmed one person died and another person “in uniform” was carried away on a stretcher. The courthouse is on lockdown until further notice.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. MBI investigates all shootings involving law enforcement officers.