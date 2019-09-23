Courtney Rainey sentenced for voter intimidation

Former Canton School Board member Courtney Rainey will spend the next twelve years in jail for her part in a scheme to intimidate voters.

Rainey who was running for judge was sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Three years of that sentence were suspended. Once she is released, Rainey will also serve five years of supervised probation.

Former Canton Police Chief and current alderwoman Vickie McNeil was also involved in this case. Under an agreement with the court, McNeil is scheduled to resign from her position Monday.