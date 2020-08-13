COVID-19 cases in children on the rise in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the state of Mississippi is ranked fifth per capita for children getting COVID-19 infections. With some schools already having positive cases pop-up, it’s causing a lot of concern for parents and loved ones.

Dr. Alan Jones of UMMC said he is not surprised to see cases pop-up in children.

“Sometimes children have milder symptoms that might not otherwise be recognizable in adults. It’s not necessarily that the symptoms are different, as much as it might be just a little more difficult to detect those symptoms early on in the process,” he explained.

Jones has been fighting on the frontlines against coronavirus in the state for months. He has seen first hand the impacts it can have. With schools starting back and being a father, he can’t help but be concerned.

“I have mixed feelings about it. I do believe that it’s going to result in some increased viral activity, but I also think that at some point, we can’t close our society. We have to learn to coexist with the virus in a meaningful way that keeps us as safe as possible,” said Jones.

He believes if a vaccine is created in the future, it could be something schools require before children can go back.

