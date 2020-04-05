COVID-19 endangers Delta communities still surrounded by floods

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Delta faces a second consecutive year of flooding but this time it’s not with rain only, it’s due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the agriculture industry.

The road to recovery from the backwater flooding that communities faced in the Delta has prolonged and it is keeping lake guides like Stan Thibodeauy stranded.

“I have canceled 17 bookings yesterday alone. Had a guy wanting to book two bookings, turned it down and I had a guy email me three days ago turned down a booking.”

Since the Steel Bayou closed again on March 30, 2020 nearly 430,000 acres of land has gone back under water with the backwater rising to more than 95 feet with no where to go.

Ann Dhal, Eagle Lake homeowner, says worshiping was one of her favorite activities but now it’s impossible to do.

“Church was our main activity outside our homes and now that’s shutdown. If we were forced to separate ourselves from family exposed there’s really no where else to go. We don’t want to completely leave our homes. “

With last year’s road closures and forced detours, community members didn’t have a choice but to learn how to shop smart and not go out much.

“Since last year with our road closed and an hour and half detour to get into town we’re all used to living out of our pantry and freezers or stocking up,” said Dahl.

Much of Eagle Lake is a retirement community making the elderly feel trapped and causing people to believe the area will soon become a ghost town because of the abandoned homes that never recover.