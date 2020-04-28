COVID-19 survivor donates plasma to help with transfusions, research

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Most people know that giving blood year round can be the difference between life or death for someone suffering, but only two people in Mississippi have given plasma during the coronavirus era. Thomas Hayes is one of them.

He learned through the State Department of Health and the Mississippi Blood Services website that a recently recovered COVID-19 patient’s plasma could be useful to help flatten the curve in several ways. He was diagnosed and overcame the virus a few weeks ago.

“I was very fortunate,” Hayes said. “It was a mild case.”



Hayes said that after his recovery and finding out that he might be able to help someone else, this was an automatic decision.

“I understand that they’re gonna use it to look at developing serums,” Hayes said. “[And] to treat patients who are having a difficult time and possibly use it for research as well.”

Hayes encouraged anyone in his shoes and able bodied to follow his footsteps.

“My first advice would be if you’ve recovered, come donate your plasma,” Hayes advised. “Just be careful but don’t freak out about it.”

Hayes said that he’s thankful that he was so lucky to make a smooth recovery, and that his plasma can do the same for someone else.



If you have made a full recovery from COVID-19 in Mississippi and are interested in donating plasma, please visit the Mississippi Blood Services website for more information on how to do so.