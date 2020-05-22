COVID-19 testing set for Hinds, George and Leake counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents of Hinds, George, and Leake counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 starting next week at one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Collection sites were previously announced for next week in Madison, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Pearl River and Oktibbeha counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing site for Friday, May 29:

Hinds County: New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 140 W. Maple St., Jackson

The newest testing sites for Saturday, May 30:

George County: George County Fairgrounds, 9162 Old 635, Lucedale

Leake County: Red Water Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road, Carthage

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 23:

Hinds County: Byram Middle School, 2009 Byram Bulldog Boulevard, Byram

Leake County: Standing Pine Facility Building, 416 Arrowhead Road, Walnut Grove

The previously announced testing site for Monday, May 25:

Madison County: Madison Central High School, 1417 Highland Colony Parkway, Madison

The previously announced testing site for Tuesday, May 26:

Itawamba County: Itawamba Community College Cypress Pavilion, 602 W. Hill St., Fulton

The previously announced testing site for Wednesday, May 27:

Tallahatchie County: West Tallahatchie High School, 2104 High School Road, Webb

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, May 28:

Pearl River County: Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 U.S. 11, Carriere

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 21, a total 2,512 people at 68 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 5,770 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 8,282 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.