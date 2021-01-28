COVID-19 town hall to influence Hispanic, Latino groups to get vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hispanic health leaders gathered via zoom for a town hall to discuss the benefit of the COVID-19 vaccination.

It was aimed at vulnerable immigrants and citizens as the Hispanic population is being affected by the virus much like the African American community.

State health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs says only one percent of Hispanic Mississippians have received the vaccine. This is about sixteen-hundred people.

He says Hispanics have a higher rate of diabetes and infections, which makes them more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Also, many work in manufacturing plants where social distancing isn’t easy.

The town hall was all about stressing the importance of getting the vaccine to our Hispanic population. Informing them that clinical trials show the vaccine provides 95 % immunity. But, that there can be some mild side affects.

Dr. Nelson Atehortua, an assistant professor for the College of Health Science at JSU says there’s a lot of “myths” going around about the vaccine that he says aren’t true.

For example, the vaccine isn’t safe.

Defending the vaccine, he says there were only 71 cases of severe allergic reaction‘s out of 17.5 million doses of vaccines that were been applied in the early stages of vaccinations. He says currently, there have been nearly 24 million doses applied in the United States.

The Mississippi Department of Health has a survey to collect opinions on vaccine uncertainty. They are asking anyone with vaccine concerns to take this survey.