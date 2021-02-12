COVID-19 treatment in use at Forrest General Hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There’s new hope in the fight against COVID-19 as an innovative treatment is now in use at Forrest General Hospital.

The Seraph 100 is a treatment that was developed by a company called ExThera. It’s used to treat people with coronavirus.

“Instead of using an antibiotic like penicillin, what you do is you put them on a dialysis machine, so the blood comes out of the body and goes into the filter, and it actually removes the pathogen and virus bacteria. That’s exactly what the Seraph 100 does,” explained Mink Chawla , Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board for ExThera Medical.

The Seraph 100 is an emergency treatment authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is only approved for use to treat severe cases of COVID-19.

In the United States, more than 150 COVID-19 patients have been treated with Seraph 100. According to data collected by ExThera, patients treated with Seraph 100 have an 88 percent survival rate.

“When they go on the Seraph 100, our data shows at around 155 patients that if you start the filter right before they go on the ventilator or very soon after going on the ventilator, their survival goes from low 30 percent to about 70 percent,” said Chawla.

The Seraph 100 has been in use at Forrest General Hospital since last year.