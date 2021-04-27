COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event set for neighbors in rural Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson, District 2, announced the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will help neighbors in rural Hinds County receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The free drive-thru vaccination event will be on May 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be located at the Hinds County Barn District 2 on I-20 Frontage Road in Bolton.

Transportation will be provided from St. Thomas Church, Orange Hill Church and the Brownsville Volunteer fire station.

