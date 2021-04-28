COVID-19 vaccination site set up outside Broad Street Bakery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local business owner is doing his part to contribute to herd immunity in the state.

The owner of Broad Street Bakery, Jeff Good, partnered with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to arrange a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site outside the restaurant.

Good said he wants to eliminate some of the inconveniences of being vaccinated by bringing the vaccine to his employees and the community. He said employees were not required to take the vaccine, but the shots will be available for those who want it.