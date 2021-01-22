COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Vicksburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Vicksburg are days away from having access to COVID-19 vaccinations shots. A tent has been set up for drive-thru vaccinations, which are set to start the first week in February at the Pemberton Mall.

“Until we get those doses out there and people take them in their arms and getting on the quicker, we can get back to normal,” said Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Vicksburg and Warren County were identified by health officials as a “soft spot.”

“Out at the Pemberton Mall, looks like the site that they have chosen. So we’re working aggressively to help them prepare that sits,” stated Jim Craig, director of Health Protection at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The region is being vaccinated at the lowest rate than the entire state, and the drive-thru site is welcomed news for many.

“This is your opportunity. This is your time to get the vaccine, and I encourage, particularly African Americans, to please go get that vaccine, because you’ve been infected proportionately more than any race. But at the same time, it’s open for everybody,” said Flaggs.

For people living in the area, they won’t have to travel excessively to get the vaccine.

“It will not just serve Vicksburg, but it will serve those counties along the Mississippi River, particularly the northern Delta counties and the counties that are south of us.”

Mayor Flaggs added that he’s appreciative of Governor Tate Reeves, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and county officials for making the drive-thru site happen.