COVID-19 vaccinations to be provided at JSU on May 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will partner with the Jackson-Hinds Community Health Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, May 4.
The free first dose vaccinations will be administered at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. The event is for the general public and the campus community. Health care workers are also appealing to the Hispanic and Latino communities.
In addition, free second dose vaccinations will be available on Tuesday for everyone who received their first dose on Tuesday, April 13. Insurance will not be required.
- Tuesday, May 4 (1st Dose) – 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Pfizer and Moderna)
- 1st Dose (General Public and Campus): Vaccinations are available to everyone
- Location: Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center (AAC)
- All vehicles must enter through Lynch Street security checkpoint
- Tuesday, May 4 (2nd Dose) – 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- 2nd Dose For those who received their first dose on Tuesday, April 13
- Location: Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center (AAC)
- All vehicles must enter through Lynch Street security checkpoint