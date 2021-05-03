COVID-19 vaccinations to be provided at JSU on May 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will partner with the Jackson-Hinds Community Health Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, May 4.

The free first dose vaccinations will be administered at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. The event is for the general public and the campus community. Health care workers are also appealing to the Hispanic and Latino communities.

In addition, free second dose vaccinations will be available on Tuesday for everyone who received their first dose on Tuesday, April 13. Insurance will not be required.