COVID-19 vaccine coming to King’s Daughters Medical Center

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Daily Leader, employees at King’s Daughters Medical Center (KDMC) could receive a COVID-19 vaccine as early as the week of Christmas.

Due to needing extremely cold temperatures, the hospital will not receive Pfizer’s vaccine. Instead, they will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will decide whether to approve the drug on Thursday, December 17.

If the Moderna vaccine is approved, KDMC will receive 400 doses. According to hospital officials, employees will not be required to take the vaccine, but they are encouraged to do so.

