COVID-19 vaccine to become available in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family doctors across Mississippi said they are working hard to make sure a coronavirus vaccine is available at their offices.

A new Gallup poll shows 58 percent of Americans are now likely to get vaccinated. Some still have their reservations. Aliyah Atkins said she would be more likely to trust her primary care doctor, more than a drive up vaccine distribution set up.

“I know them, and I trust them. And I trust them with my health, but personally I wouldn’t get a vaccine, because I’m not sure what I’m putting in my body. And I would just wait out the symptoms like being in quarantine and wearing my mask,” said Atkins.

“There’s a lot of concern that the process was expedited in this case. It was necessary. I do know that the FDA and all the other governing organizations are making sure that every ‘I’ is dotted, every ‘T’ is crossed, all the protocols are followed,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn, with Quinn Family Healthcare in Ridgeland.

Wide spread dissemination of the medicine likely won’t be available until next year. Doctors are also confident they will have the infrastructure to securely hold the vaccines.

Vaccinations are expected to go first to medical professionals and those at high risk first.

