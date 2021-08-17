Covington County Hospital, City of Collins partner for new COVID-19 treatment center

COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – Covington County Hospital (CCH) has partnered with the City of Collins to open a new COVID-19 Treatment Center in the old armory building on South Fir Avenue.

According to officials, the treatment center will administer monoclonal antibody injections to COVID-19 positive patients. A patient must receive the treatment within 10 days of symptom onset and either have a doctor’s order or have preexisting conditions.

Treatments are given by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 601-698-0316.